Microsoft Edge, a browser, has received a new image editor feature and allows the users to edit images using the browser. The feature comes with tools to make necessary changes like image cropping, adjusting brightness, exposure, saturation, Tint, Shadow and more. This tool also comes with the feature to directly download the edited image on the PC.

Here is a step by step to use Microsoft Edge to edit an image:

STEP1. Download and install the latest version of Microsoft web browser. It can be done by heading to Settings, About Microsoft Edge and update.

STEP2. After doing it, open the image.

STEP3. Now navigate to any website which has the image. It can be used as any article’s thumb image or a regular website with an image.

STEP4. Spot the three horizontal dots at the top right corner.

STEP5. Choose the Edit image option.

STEP6. Make the changes such as per the requirement such as cropping, colour grading etc.

STEP7. Save the image with the edited changes either to the PC by downloading it or saving it in the clipboard.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Corp. plans to incorporate artificial-intelligence tools like ChatGPT into all of its products and make them available as platforms for other businesses to build on, Chief Executive Satya Nadella said.

Speaking at a Wall Street Journal panel at the World Economic Forum’s annual event here in the Swiss mountains, Mr. Nadella said that his company will move quickly to commercialize tools from OpenAI, the research lab behind the ChatGPT chatbot as well as image generator Dall-E 2, which turns language prompts into novel images. Microsoft was an early investor in the startup.

Microsoft said earlier that it is giving more customers access to the software behind those tools through its cloud-computing platform Azure. Mr. Nadella said at the panel that the aim was to make Azure “the place for anybody and everybody who thinks about AI," both for businesses and end users, including making ChatGPT available to business users.

“Every product of Microsoft will have some of the same AI capabilities to completely transform the product," Mr. Nadella said.

OpenAI has been the center of the tech industry’s recent surge in excitement about AI, and Microsoft has been in advanced talks to increase its investment in the startup, the Journal has previously reported.