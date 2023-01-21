A mini-guide to edit an image using Microsoft Edge2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 10:02 PM IST
The feature comes with tools to make necessary changes like image cropping, adjusting brightness, exposure, saturation, Tint, Shadow and more. This tool also comes with the feature to directly download the edited image on the PC.
Microsoft Edge, a browser, has received a new image editor feature and allows the users to edit images using the browser. The feature comes with tools to make necessary changes like image cropping, adjusting brightness, exposure, saturation, Tint, Shadow and more. This tool also comes with the feature to directly download the edited image on the PC.
