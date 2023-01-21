A mini-guide to edit an image using Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge, a browser, has received a new image editor feature and allows the users to edit images using the browser. The feature comes with tools to make necessary changes like image cropping, adjusting brightness, exposure, saturation, Tint, Shadow and more. This tool also comes with the feature to directly download the edited image on the PC.
STEP1. Download and install the latest version of Microsoft web browser. It can be done by heading to Settings, About Microsoft Edge and update.
STEP2. After doing it, open the image.
STEP3. Now navigate to any website which has the image. It can be used as any article’s thumb image or a regular website with an image.
STEP4. Spot the three horizontal dots at the top right corner.
STEP6. Make the changes such as per the requirement such as cropping, colour grading etc.