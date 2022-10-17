A new space race targets the smartphone

The first space-based communications satellites in the 1960s followed geostationary orbits perched more than 22,000 miles above the equator. The first successful internet satellites occupied the same lofty space. That position maintains a constant position in the sky by syncing with the Earth’s rotation, allowing for a wide coverage area. But the long-distance links put high power demands on both satellites and the devices linking to them on the ground. The signals also take more than 500 milliseconds to make a round trip—an eternity for modern internet applications.