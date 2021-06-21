A real estate mogul has a $100 million plan to save the internet

Before Project Liberty grapples with such problems it has to worry about attracting enough people to matter. The current way of doing things is deeply entrenched, and Project Liberty is proposing that the entire internet start doing things drastically differently. Eventually, the group plans to create its own consumer product on top of the DSNP infrastructure, and wrote in a press release that the eventual result will be an “open, inclusive data economy where individuals own, control and derive greater social and economic value from their personal information."McCourt also believes that recent history has underscored the disfunction of the current system, punctuated by the misinformation-fueled riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. What do social media users really have to lose? “Look at the cesspool that’s been created," he said. “Look at the reality that the internet has become."