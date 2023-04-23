Digital wallets are a popular method of making online payments in India and are distinct from UPI payments. These wallets require pre-loading with funds, which can then be used to make purchases at physical stores, hotels, and online e-commerce websites. Amazon Pay is a prominent digital wallet in India, and below are the steps to add money to your Amazon Pay account.

The first step to using Amazon Pay is to create a free Amazon account. Additionally, if you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you may be eligible for exclusive offers and cashback on certain Amazon Pay transactions. Unlike UPI payments, Amazon Pay has a higher success rate.

To use Amazon Pay, you'll need an Android or iOS device. However, there is no standalone Amazon Pay app available on either platform. Instead, it must be accessed through the Amazon app. While it is possible to add funds to your Amazon Pay wallet via a computer, you will need a phone to spend the money in-store.

It is important to note that unlike UPI payments, not all vendors who accept apps such as Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe will accept Amazon Pay. When you load money into your Amazon Pay wallet, you can use it for purchases on Amazon or to pay any vendor who accepts Amazon Pay.

Here is a guide on how to add money to Amazon Pay

To add funds to your Amazon Pay account, first, open the Amazon app on your smartphone and ensure that you are logged in. On the homepage, you will see an option labeled "Amazon Pay." Tap on it to proceed.

Next, select the third option in the quick actions menu, which says "add money." On the following page, you will see your Amazon Pay and gift card balances displayed.

To add funds, click on the "add money to balance" option and enter the desired amount you wish to add to your Amazon Pay account. You can add anywhere from Re 1 to ₹1,00,000 at a time. You can then complete the payment using a debit card, credit card, or UPI.

It is worth noting that currently, Amazon does not charge any extra fees for adding funds to your Pay account. If you add ₹1,000, that amount will be deducted from your bank account. Once you have added funds to your Amazon Pay wallet, it cannot be transferred back to your bank account.