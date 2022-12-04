A step-by-step guide to add money from Paytm wallet to bank account

Paytm users get the option to transfer money from their Paytm wallet to their bank accounts or other bank accounts which are not even on Paytm. Interestingly, all it takes is account details to be handy while transferring the money. In case you are wondering how to transfer the money using this method, here’s a step by step guide on it:
STEP2. Now look Check for My Paytm section and tap on the Wallet option.
STEP3. Click on the Transfer to Bank button which is available at the top of the screen.
STEP4. Enter the amount which has to be transferred. Now, press the Proceed button.
STEP5. Furthermore, enter the details of your account such as account number, IFSC code and name of account holder in the spaces provided. Now move with the Proceed button.
STEP6. Enter the OTP received on your mobile and follow the further verification instructions.
STEP7. As a final step, confirm all the money transfer details will be displayed on the screen and click the Proceed button.