A step-by-step guide to manage duplicate contacts on iPhone

A step-by-step guide to manage duplicate contacts on iPhone2 min read . 06:58 PM IST
- In case you are wondering how to merge similar contacts on iOS 16 devices, here is the guide for you.
Apple has recently rolled out its iOS 16 update. This annual update has also brought a manage duplicate contacts feature along with it. In case you are wondering how to use this feature, here is a guide for you on how to manage duplicate contacts on iOS 16 device:
Users can merge duplicate contacts if they have more than one card with the similar name. To do this, they need to open the Contacts app on their iOS device. Then, tap on the Duplicates Found option available below the My Card button. Further, they need to tap on specific contacts to review and merge them, or tap on the Merge All button to merge all the contacts in the list.
Interestingly, with the iOS 16 update, users can manually link two entries for the same person if they are not automatically linked. To do this, users need to first open the Contacts app on their iPhone. Tap on one of the contacts, and then tap on the Edit option. Further, users need to tap on the Link Contacts button. Finally, they have to tap on the Link option after choosing the other contact entry to link to.
Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 14 range is making news because of its glitch found in crash detection feature. Apparently, the crash detection feature of Apple iPhone 14 is bugging emergency responders with automated crash alerts in the ski county of Colorado.
As per a report, the Pitkin County 911 Center of Colorado receives approx 20 automated emergency calls because of the glitch in iPhone 14’s crash detection feature. Moreover, the Grand Country reported almost 30 calls a day which were all triggered due to the glitch. As per the Cupertino based company, the crash detection feature only works when in the car, but it has not been seen to work like this in several cases.
Jaime FitzSimons, the Summit County Sheriff has recently contacted the technology company to mention his concerns of the increased automated calls to his dispatch centre. Apple has replied to the Sheriff stating that it released an update which would reduce the number of automated calls. Moreover, Apple replied to Pitkin County stating that it is working on the fix and it should be released by the first quarter of next year.
