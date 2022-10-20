A text scam called ‘pig butchering’ cost her more than $1.6 million

The person sending the text said he was “Eric," a Chinese businessman who was stuck in Seattle because of Covid. He was very polite and apologized for the wrong number. Then he started asking her questions. “Are you working here? Are you going to school here?" he asked. They began to chat, eventually by voice, but not about serious or financial topics. Eric liked to discuss family, food and popular culture, Ms. Yan remembered. He offered advice on life.

