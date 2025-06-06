A year ago, everyone said Google lost the AI race. Sundar Pichai now responds: 'We were building...'

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has talked about how he handled a crisis of sorts at the company when critics had started aiming for his head as the tech giant lagged behind in the AI race to OpenAI and other rivals. In the past year, however, Google has come back strongly with the rollout of its Gemini 2.5 models, new AI features across different apps and now with an AI chat mode coming to Google Search.

In a recent podcast with YouTuber Lex Fridman, Pichai was asked how he battled a lot of outside chatter asking for his resignation because of Google was supposedly losing the AI race.

To this, the Google CEO responded saying, “Look, lots to unpack. Obviously, the main bet I made as CEO was to make sure the company was approaching everything in an AI first way, really setting ourselves up to develop AGI responsibly and make sure we're putting out products which are very useful for people. Even through moments like that last year, I had a good sense of what we were building internally. I had already made many important decisions, bringing together teams of the caliber of Brain and DeepMind and setting up Google DeepMind.”

“Anytime you're in a situation like that, a few aspects help. I'm good at tuning out noise, separating signal from noise… Sometimes you jump in the ocean and it’s so choppy, but you go one foot under, it’s the calmest thing in the entire universe. There's a version of that. Running Google, you may as well be coaching Barcelona or Real Madrid. You have a bad season. So there are aspects to that. But I'm good at tuning out the noise. I do watch out for signals. It's important to separate the signal from the noise. There are good people sometimes making good points outside. You want to listen to it. You want to take that feedback in.”