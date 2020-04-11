Aarogya Setu app can be used as e-pass to facilitate travel amid lockdown: Modi

Emphasising on the importance of the recently launched ' Aarogya Setu ' tracking application by the government to combat spread of novel coronavirus outbreak in India, prime minister Narendra Modi said that the tracking app is an essential tool in Covid-19 fight and is possible to use it as an e-pass to facilitate travel from one place to another, according to Press Trust of India.

PM Modi spoke about the Aarogya Setu application during his video conference meeting with the state chief ministers where they discussed about India’s 21-day lockdown situation, which was planned to be end on 14 April.

Mint earlier reported that several states have pitched for an extension of the lockdown during their video conference with Modi, according to government officials.

A few of the state governments such as Punjab and Odisha have already gone ahead with plans to extend the nationwide lockdown. Kerala and Maharashtra are likely to follow suit for at least some parts.

Coming to the app, the 'Aarogya Setu' tracking app, which is already available on Google Play Store on Android smartphones and App Store for iPhones, will help track the coronavirus infection by using the smartphone's GPS system and Bluetooth and provide information that will help in determining if you have been near a Covid-19 infected person or not.

Ensuring the data is encrypted, the app uses your location to know of the area you are around comes under the infected areas of the database and also needs an activated Bluetooth to determine if you have been within six feet from the infected person.

The Aarogya Setu app supports 11 languages. Once you have downloaded the app, you need to register with your mobile number. Later, the app will has an option to enter your health stats and other credentials. To enable tracking, you need to keep your location and Bluetooth services on.

Apart from this, on the exit plan from lockdown, PM Modi said there seems to be a consensus amongst states on extension of it by another two weeks, the statement added.

PM categorically assured that India has adequate supplies of essential medicines and said that measures are being taken to ensure the availability of protective gear and critical equipment for all front-line workers. He also gave a stern message against black marketing and hoarding.

With the confirmed coronavirus cases in India breaching 1,000-mark in last 24 hours, the total Covid-19 cases in the country have surged to 7,529, according to the Union Health Ministry data. As many as 242 deaths have been reported in the country so far.