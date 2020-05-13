Home > Technology > News > Aarogya Setu app crosses 10 crore registrations since launch

India's own contact tracing app Aarogya Setu has over 10 crore registered users. The new milestone has been reached within a period of 41 days since its launch on 2 April.

The news of Aarogya Setu crossing 10 crore registrations was shared by Niti Aayog's CEO Amitabh Kant on Wednesday. He also posted a banner sharing the achievement which also asks for more people "to join the force against Covid-19."


The app is the top most downloaded free application on both Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store. The developers are even working on a new version that can be used with JioPhones in order to expand the reach of the contact tracing application substantially. They are working on an Interactive Voice Response System that will also be available on feature phones.


