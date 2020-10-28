Aarogya Setu app developed in govt and private collaboration, clarifies Centre

The CIC came into action after the NIC, NeGD and MeitY failed to furnish information regarding the creation and development of the Aarogya Setu app through an RTI. According to the complainant, Saurav Das, the RTI was filed with the NIC which categorically stated that it “does not hold any information" regarding the creation of the application. The authorities at NIC then transferred the query to other related bodies which also failed to elicit a response on time. Due to the delay, the CCI has asked MeITY, NeGD and NIC to remain present before it on 24 November to explain why the government bodies should not be penalized for the given response.