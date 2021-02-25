In a global survey, of 1650 large and small businesses in Europe, the US and China, 84 percent of businesses said they will introduce or increase the use of robotics and automation in the next decade, while 85 per cent said the pandemic had been “game changing" for their business and industry, with COVID-19 a catalyst for accelerating investment in automation. Nearly half of businesses (43 percent) said they were looking to robotics to help them improve workplace health and safety, 51 percent said robotics could enhance social distancing and more than one-third (36 percent) were considering using robotic automation to improve the quality of work for their employees. More immediately, 78 percent of company CEOs and Managing Directors said recruiting and retaining staff for repetitive and ergonomically challenging jobs is a challenge.