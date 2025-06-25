About ₹500 cr approved till date under TTDF for 120 tech projects: MoS Telecom

About 500 cr approved till date under TTDF for 120 tech projects: MoS Telecom

PTI
Published25 Jun 2025, 07:41 PM IST
About <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500 cr approved till date under TTDF for 120 tech projects: MoS Telecom
About ₹500 cr approved till date under TTDF for 120 tech projects: MoS Telecom

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The government has approved around 500 crore till date under Telecom Technology Development Fund to 120 projects in areas of 5G, 6G, chipsets and quantum technology, Union Minister Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said on Wednesday.

The minister shared the information about his review meeting of the TTDF on his social media account.

You may be interested in

Telecoms project management: the case of TIGO - SENEGAL

Telecoms project management: the case of TIGO - SENEGAL

  • CheckTelecoms project management: the case of TIGO - SENEGAL
Amazon

₹3499

Get This

Project Management and Quality Process: Through Telecom Industry

Project Management and Quality Process: Through Telecom Industry

  • CheckProject Management and Quality Process: Through Telecom Industry
Amazon

₹70

Get This

Discount

22% OFF

Project Telecom Marconi | Wireless HD 1080p Webcam | 2MP | USB | PC | Laptop | Streaming | Built in Mic | Video Conference Calling | Webinars | Gaming | Compatible with Ecamm Live

Project Telecom Marconi | Wireless HD 1080p Webcam | 2MP | USB | PC | Laptop | Streaming | Built in Mic | Video Conference Calling | Webinars | Gaming | Compatible with Ecamm Live

  • CheckProject Telecom Marconi | Wireless HD 1080p Webcam | 2MP | USB | PC | Laptop | Streaming | Built in Mic | Video Conference Calling | Webinars | Gaming | Compatible with Ecamm Live
Amazon

₹22480

₹28990

Get This

The Art of Delivering Telecom Projects: Effective leadership and efficient use of PMI tools and techniques with EQ,IQ,MQ leadership dimensions

The Art of Delivering Telecom Projects: Effective leadership and efficient use of PMI tools and techniques with EQ,IQ,MQ leadership dimensions

  • CheckThe Art of Delivering Telecom Projects: Effective leadership and efficient use of PMI tools and techniques with EQ
  • CheckIQ
  • CheckMQ leadership dimensions
Amazon

₹449

Get This

Mannual for Telecom Project Management

Mannual for Telecom Project Management

  • CheckMannual for Telecom Project Management
Amazon

₹195

Get This

Discount

11% OFF

Project Telecom USB-A & USB-C, 2 Users, Monaural Noise Cancelling, Headset Splitter Training Supervising Coaching Bundle - Compatible with Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Cisco Webex, VoIP Apps

Project Telecom USB-A & USB-C, 2 Users, Monaural Noise Cancelling, Headset Splitter Training Supervising Coaching Bundle - Compatible with Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Cisco Webex, VoIP Apps

  • CheckProject Telecom USB-A & USB-C
  • Check2 Users
  • CheckMonaural Noise Cancelling
Amazon

₹32583

₹36583

Get This

Discount

34% OFF

IGNOU MEC Project (Corporate Governance In Telecom Sector: A Theoretical Study) for the course MECP 001.

IGNOU MEC Project (Corporate Governance In Telecom Sector: A Theoretical Study) for the course MECP 001.

  • CheckIGNOU MEC Project (Corporate Governance In Telecom Sector: A Theoretical Study) for the course MECP 001.
Amazon

₹399

₹600

Get This

Discount

74% OFF

Tough Calls: ATand T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars

Tough Calls: ATand T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars

  • CheckTough Calls: ATand T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars
Amazon

₹306.85

₹1188.45

Get This

Discount

60% OFF

IGNOU MBA Project (Corporate Governance In Telecom Sector: A Theoretical Study) for the course MS 100.

IGNOU MBA Project (Corporate Governance In Telecom Sector: A Theoretical Study) for the course MS 100.

  • CheckIGNOU MBA Project (Corporate Governance In Telecom Sector: A Theoretical Study) for the course MS 100.
Amazon

₹399

₹1000

Get This

Discount

34% OFF

IGNOU MACSR Project (A Theoretical Study On Corporate Governance In Telecom Sector) for the course MEDSP-051.

IGNOU MACSR Project (A Theoretical Study On Corporate Governance In Telecom Sector) for the course MEDSP-051.

  • CheckIGNOU MACSR Project (A Theoretical Study On Corporate Governance In Telecom Sector) for the course MEDSP-051.
Amazon

₹399

₹600

Get This

"TTDF is our flagship fund to support R&D and innovation in telecom technologies. Since launch, 499.6 Cr approved for 120 projects in 5G, 6G, chipsets & quantum tech," Pemmasani said on social media platform X.

Launched on October 1, 2022 and implemented by Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN), TTDF supports cutting-edge research in areas such as 6G, quantum communication, secure chipsets, and intelligent rural connectivity.

Since inception, the scheme has received over 1,340 proposals, with 120 R&D projects approved and 499.6 crore sanctioned, of which 187 crore has already been disbursed.

DoT sources, who were aware of the developments at the meeting, shared that the minister emphasised the need for measurable outcomes from public investments in R&D and suggested a series of reforms to strengthen TTDF’s implementation framework.

"He highlighted that projects supported under TTDF should be closely aligned with real-world objectives, backed by clear monitoring mechanisms. To expedite decision-making, he suggested that the structure of evaluation committees may be streamlined and timelines clearly defined," a source said.

He also encouraged greater involvement of reputed private equity professionals and domain experts to enrich the assessment process and improve sectoral relevance, the source added.

The review came shortly after the TTDF Symposium 2025, held at IIT Madras Research Park from June 19-21, where 112 funded projects were evaluated across 12 technology verticals by over 40 expert mentors.

Recognising the importance of sustained oversight, Pemmasani is learnt to have proposed monthly reviews of TTDF’s progress at his level to enable timely feedback and course correction.

"In a bid to boost participation from emerging enterprises, he suggested simplifying the scheme guidelines to reduce entry barriers for startups and MSMEs. Structural streamlining of existing committees and feedback mechanisms were also recommended to ensure improved execution and support," an official source said.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsAbout ₹500 cr approved till date under TTDF for 120 tech projects: MoS Telecom
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.