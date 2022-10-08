Accidental call hang up with iPhone’s side button: Here’s how to disable

Side button on iPhones is used to end calls. But in many cases, it results in accidental call hang ups.
With the latest iOS 16, iPhone users get an option to disable this default feature.
Pressing the side button on Apple iPhones during a call can end it. The feature is a convenient way to hang up calls for many. But there are some iPhone users who end up pressing on that side button accidentally, resulting in abrupt call ending. With the latest iOS 16, iPhone users get an option to disable this default feature. Readers must note that the feature works for Apple iPhone 11 and above devices only.
Here’s how to disable it
Step 1 - Go to Settings on your iPhone
Step 1 - Go to Settings on your iPhone
Step 2 - Now, scroll down and tap on Accessibility
Step 3 - Look for ‘Physical and Motor’ here and then tap on Touch
Step 4 - Here, toggle on the switch next to Prevent Lock to End Call. If you accidentally press the side button during a call, this settings will make sure that it does not hang up the call.
However, do note that enabling Prevent Lock to End Call on your iPhone will not allow you to decline incoming calls by pressing the side button.
Apple iOS 16 update adds a new Lock Screen allowing users to customize it as per their choice. With the new software, iPhone users will be able to customize the font, colour and placement of elements on lock screen on their iPhones.
Meanwhile, Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus is now on sale in India. Interested customers who were waiting for a long time to buy this flagship smartphone can purchase it starting today. The iPhone 14 Plus is available for purchase on various platforms including Apple India store, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Unicron and several other online and offline platforms in India. The phone’s base 128GB model comes at a price of ₹89,900, while the other two models with 256GB and 512GB ROM come at a price of ₹99,900 and ₹1,09,900, respectively. The iPhone model comes in five colour options including (Product) Red, Blue, Purple, Midnight and starlight.
