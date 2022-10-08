Accidental call hang up with iPhone’s side button: Here’s how to disable

Meanwhile, Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus is now on sale in India. Interested customers who were waiting for a long time to buy this flagship smartphone can purchase it starting today. The iPhone 14 Plus is available for purchase on various platforms including Apple India store, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Unicron and several other online and offline platforms in India. The phone’s base 128GB model comes at a price of ₹89,900, while the other two models with 256GB and 512GB ROM come at a price of ₹99,900 and ₹1,09,900, respectively. The iPhone model comes in five colour options including (Product) Red, Blue, Purple, Midnight and starlight.