Taiwanese tech major Acer has confirmed that its servers in India have been hacked, with 60GB of users' data being accessed by hackers. This is the second data breach the company has suffered this year.

Desorden, the group which has claimed responsibility for the attack, stated that it has accessed data with individual customer information, corporate customer data, information of sensitive accounts, and financial data, Hindustan Times reported.

The hacker group posted a video with files and databases containing records of 10,000 customers in India. The group also claimed that it has access to more than 3,000 sets of login credentials of Acer retailers and distributors across India.

Acer has confirmed that it detected an isolated attack on its local after-sales service system in India and initiated security protocols, followed by a full scan of its systems, the report said. The company further added that it is notifying all potentially affected customers in the country.

The attack has been reported to the local law enforcement authorities and Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), Acer stated.

This is the second cybersecurity attack on Acer in seven months. The company's systems were breached by a ransomware attack by REvil in March. Back then Acer was asked to pay a $50 million ransom for a decryptor to recover the stolen data. This was the biggest ransom demanded by hackers at the time, before REvil asked Kaseya to pay $70 million in a subsequent attack.

It is not clear as of yet whether Desorden has asked Acer to pay a ransom or not.

