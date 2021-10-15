Acer confirms breach in India servers, hackers access 60GB user data

This is the second cybersecurity attack on Acer in seven months. The company's systems were breached by a ransomware attack by REvil in March. Back then Acer was asked to pay a $50 million ransom for a decryptor to recover the stolen data. This was the biggest ransom demanded by hackers at the time, before REvil asked Kaseya to pay $70 million in a subsequent attack.

