Acer launches its first Chromebooks with 4G connectivity: Details here

Acer launched its first Chromebooks powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c compute platform – the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513. The new models pair an come with an ultraportable design and optional 4G LTE cellular connectivity.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is powered by the Snapdragon 7c compute platform with an 8 nm octa-core Qualcomm Kryo 468 CPU, which the company claims will provide enhanced multitasking and responsiveness. The chipset comes with integrated Qualcomm Adreno 618 for graphics performance. Acer claims the Chromebook can provide up to 14 hours of battery life.

The new Chromebook also comes with optional 4G LTE for an always-connected experience.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 comes with an aluminum top cover as well as a Corning Gorilla Glass display and touchpad. The display comes with a 78% screen-to-body ratio wit a 13.3-inch full HD IPS touchscreen display.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is less than 1.2kg (2.64 lbs) light and15.55 mm thin. The Chromebook also has an optional backlit keyboard.

View Full Image Acer Chromebook in 'tent mode'

The Chromebook gets a pair of 360-degree hinges with four usage modes: clamshell mode for traditional keyboard input, tablet, display and tent modes for presenting or when space-constrained. Additionally, it comes with two built-in microphones.

In terms of connectivity, the Chromebook comes with 802.11ac Wi-Fi with 2x2 MIMO technology and optional 4G LTE. The Chromebook has two full-function USB Type-C ports that support USB 3.2 Gen 1 (up to 5 Gbps), DisplayPort over USB-C, and USB charging. It also includes a USB 3.2 Type-A port, and peripherals can be connected via Bluetooth 5.0.

The Chromebook Spin 513 comes with up to 8 GB LPDDR4X SDRAM and up to 128 GB of storage.

Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513

The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513 provides security, enterprise capabilities. Acer claims the Enterprise edition gets comprehensive security features integrated into Chromebook, and IT administrators will find it easy to control updates, configure apps, utilize extensions and policies, and more with web-based management.

With zero-touch enrollment, IT departments can drop ship the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513 which will automatically enroll into enterprise administration as soon as the end-user connects to the internet. Chrome OS simplifies the process of deploying, managing and powering a cloud workforce, ultimately increasing uptime and reducing their total cost of ownership (TCO).

“Acer is excited to bring to market our first Chromebooks powered by the Snapdragon™ 7c compute platform, with all the performance and efficiencies necessary to maximize the vast benefits of Chrome," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business at Acer. “As employees and students have shifted to working remotely and learning from home, Acer is responding with solutions that meet their needs – in this case, Chromebooks that are powerful enough to take on whatever the day brings with all-day battery life and highly secure cellular connectivity virtually anywhere."

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-1H) will be available in North America in February 2021 starting at $399.99 (roughly ₹29,500); and in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa) in January 2021, starting at EUR 429 (roughly ₹37,500).

The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513 will be available in North America in March 2021 starting at $699.99 (roughly ₹51,500); and in EMEA in February 2021, starting at EUR 699 (roughly ₹61,000).

