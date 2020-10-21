Acer launches its first Chromebooks with 4G connectivity: Details here

“Acer is excited to bring to market our first Chromebooks powered by the Snapdragon™ 7c compute platform, with all the performance and efficiencies necessary to maximize the vast benefits of Chrome," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business at Acer. “As employees and students have shifted to working remotely and learning from home, Acer is responding with solutions that meet their needs – in this case, Chromebooks that are powerful enough to take on whatever the day brings with all-day battery life and highly secure cellular connectivity virtually anywhere."