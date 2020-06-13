Acer launches new gaming laptop in India: Details here

Acer launched a new gaming laptop in India which comes with 10th Gen Intel Core processor. The Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop comes with a starting price of ₹72,990. The laptop is available across various e-commerce platforms and is also selling on Acer’s official store.

The new Acer Nitro 5 laptop is not only powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H-Series mobile processors but also gets up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, and a display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The laptop comes with

The display comes with a FullHD resolution and is an IPS panel. The laptop will either be available in a 15.6-inch model or a 17.3-inch version. The company claims the laptops will have a screen to body ratio of 80%.

The Acer Nitro 5 combines dual M.2 Supporting PCIe SSD Support in RAID 0 technology. The three variants come with 8 GB of DDR4 system memory, upgradable to 32 GB using two soDIMM modules.

"The new range is built with an emphasis on strong performance, responsiveness, and intelligent design. We are confident to continuing to offer the best experience with innovation and outstanding features for gaming fanatics," Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India said in a statement.

For connectivity the company has provided Intel Wi-Fi 6 with 2x2 MU-MIMO Technology. Ports on the Acer Nitro 5 include HDMI 2.0, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2, and more.

In order to keep the CPU cool, Nitro 5 features twin fans, Acer CoolBoost technology, and quad exhaust port design. The company claims CoolBoost increases fan speed by 10% and CPU/GPU cooling by 9% compared to auto mode.

