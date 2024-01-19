Acer has commenced its Republic Day Sale in India, offering a plethora of discounts on gaming, non-gaming, and business laptops, as well as monitors. The sale, available on Acer's online store and exclusive retail outlets, will run until January 26. Notable models such as the Acer Predator Helios, Nitro series, Aspire 5 Gaming laptops, and Acer TravelMate series are featured with enticing price reductions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As part of the Republic Day special, Acer is providing additional perks such as free accessories, extended warranties, and no-cost EMI options for buyers. Students can also benefit from a special seven percent discount on their purchases.

In a bid to celebrate the 75th Republic Day, Acer has introduced an exclusive Republic Day Sale starting from January 19. During this sale period, customers investing in Predator Helios, Aspire 5 Gaming, and Nitro series laptops will enjoy an extended free two-year warranty. The sale concludes on January 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For those opting for the Acer TravelMate series, the deal gets even sweeter, with a free three-year warranty that includes alluring accessories. Acer Monitors are also on sale, with discounts of up to 60 percent. Additional savings of up to Rs. 2,000 on monitors can be availed by buyers.

The Aspire and Extensa series laptops come with a complimentary three-year warranty, while Aspire 7 gaming laptop models are assured a free two-year warranty.

Customers have the option to choose between complementary accessories or a seven percent student discount on various laptop models, including Predator Helios, Nitro series, Aspire 5 Gaming, Aspire, Extensa series, and Aspire 7 Gaming laptops. Acer's online store and exclusive outlets are offering no-cost EMI options for convenient purchases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To explore all the deals, interested buyers can visit Acer's official Republic Day Sale page. Concurrently, Amazon and Flipkart are hosting their Republic Day sales, allowing consumers to compare prices across different e-commerce platforms to secure the best deals.

