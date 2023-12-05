Acquisitions on the horizon in real-money gaming sector
Summary
- Smaller firms are eager to stay independent in the near term, although acquisitions are seen by most as “inevitable” in 2024
NEW DELHI : India’s nascent real-money gaming industry is going through a phase of consolidation, with larger firms looking at smaller startups that may help improve the former’s net user base, and in the long run, revenue. Industry stakeholders such as Mumbai-based unicorn Games24x7, as well as publicly-listed gaming firm Nazara Technologies, are among those that believe that consolidation across the industry is inevitable—but finding offers with the right valuation poses a challenge.