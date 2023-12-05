Acquisitions on the horizon in real-money gaming sector

The implementation of the new taxation will also have other impacts. Trivikraman Thampy, chief executive of Games24x7, said that the present priority is to soften the impact that the new tax rate is expected to have on the overall operating margin of the company. “Consolidation across the industry will happen, just like it does across various other industries that welcome new regulations. But at present, we’re working on figuring out how best to mitigate the new tax rate, and how this impact will be passed on to users. There will be some amount of the burden that will come on the users, although there has so far been no impact on the propensity of users to play such games," he said.

