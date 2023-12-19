Google has recently revealed disappointing news for avid podcast enthusiasts who rely on Google Podcasts to keep up with their preferred shows. The company has declared its intention to discontinue the app, and by mid-2024, users will not have the option to transfer their shows and episodes to an alternative platform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To avoid the inconvenience of starting anew with a different app and manually re-adding all your shows and episodes, it is advisable to take proactive steps now by transitioning your RSS feed to an alternative platform.

The American tech giant is offering a convenient option to migrate your data to YouTube Music, should you prefer that application. Take a look at the steps on how to transfer your Google Podcasts data to either YouTube Music or a third-party app.

Currently, the impact of this decision is limited to users residing in the United States. In September, Google disclosed its plans to discontinue Google Podcasts. Stating the reason, the post said, “As part of this process, we'll be helping Google Podcasts users move over to Podcasts in YouTube Music. This matches what listeners and podcasters are already doing: according to Edison, about 23% of weekly podcast users in the US say YouTube is their most frequently used service, versus just 4% for Google Podcasts."

Previously, Google provided further details outlining the timeline for the discontinuation of its podcast app. According to the updated information, Google Podcasts is set to cease functioning in the United States as of April 2024. More specifically, after April 2, 2024, the app will no longer be able to play new episodes.

Although, Google has assured users that Google Podcasts will operate normally until March. Even for those unable to migrate by April 2, there will be a grace period extending until July 2024 to transition to an alternative app. During the period from April to July, the app will still be present, albeit without its podcast player functionality.

Know how to switch from Google Podcasts to YouTube Music Google has activated its migration tool on Google Podcasts for users in the United States. Here's a simple guide to follow:

Initiate the process by clicking on 'Export Subscription.' 2. On the subsequent page, you will encounter two choices — Export to YouTube Music or Export for another app.

3. Opting for YouTube Music will redirect you to the app, where email verification is required.

4. Agree to 'Adding RSS feeds' as the next step.

5. Once the process concludes, your podcasts can be accessed at Library > Podcasts.

6. For those favoring a third-party app, select 'Download' on the "Export for another app" page.

7. This action will download an OPML file, which can be opened in a separate app for data transfer.

