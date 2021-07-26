Shay Stein worked for Activision’s Blizzard Entertainment unit at the company’s Austin, Texas, campus from 2014 to 2017 as a game master. She said the mistreatment of women outlined in the complaint as taking place at Blizzard’s Irvine, Calif., campus was “on par" with what she personally experienced in Austin. For example, she said in her first year on the job she was offered drugs by a senior male colleague at an off-site employee gathering to help “get me in the mood" because “I wasn’t having enough fun."