Actor Akshay Kumar launches multi-player mobile game FAU-G

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Friday took to micro blogging platform Twitter to announce the launch of a multi-player action game called 'Fearless And United-Guards' or FAU-G. The game has been developed by nCore, a mobile games and interactive entertainment company, based out of Bengaluru.

The announcement came after India on Wednesday banned Chinese mobile gaming app PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, popularly known by the acronym PUBG, and 117 others.

The actor said that the launch is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atma Nirbhar Movement.

“For youngsters in India, gaming is becoming an important form of entertainment. With FAU:G, I’m hoping that as they play the game they will learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers and also contribute to the families of the martyrs," said Kumar.

The game is based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian Security Forces to deal with both domestic and foreign threats. The game is expected to launch at the end of October with its first-level set in the Galwan Valley backdrop followed by third-person shooting gameplay in the subsequent releases. It will be available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Vishal Gondal, founder and chairman of the gaming publisher nCore, said “It is a matter of great pride to respond to PM Modi’s call and present the world a world-class game, which will not only help gamers in a virtual setting fight the forces of evil; but also positively contribute to nation-building by supporting our martyrs."

Dayanidhi MG, co-founder and CEO of the publishing company added thr company has in-depth experience in different genres specially mid-core games.

"We managed genre-defining multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games like Vainglory of SuperEvil Megacorp for the worldwide audience. We have also worked with global studios like Rovio," he added.

