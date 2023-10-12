Adam Mosseri's recent comments could potentially spell trouble for Threads in its quest to challenge X, owned by Elon Musk, and become the leading microblogging platform globally. Threads, which achieved the remarkable milestone of 100 million users in just five days, has rapidly risen in popularity, with users seeking alternatives to X due to perceived draconian changes following Musk's acquisition.

In a discussion with The Verge back in July, Adam Mosseri stated that Threads has no intentions of actively promoting hard news or political content on its platform. He reiterated this stance during a recent Instagram creator event, as reported by TechCrunch.

Mosseri emphasized the platform's commitment to empowering creators without leaning heavily into news, clarifying that they are not against news content.

In a recent Threads post from yesterday, Mosseri provided further clarification on the platform's approach. He said, “We are not anti-news. News is clearly already on Threads. People can share news; people can follow accounts that share news. We're not going to get in the way of any either. But, we're also not going go to amplify news on the platform. To do so would be too risky given the maturity of the platform, the downsides of over-promising, and the stakes."

While Threads takes a cautious approach regarding news, X is actively working to enhance user engagement and retention on the platform, reported HT Tech. As part of these efforts, X has recently eliminated headlines from link previews on both the iPhone app and its web version.

Musk cited this decision as a means to enhance the platform's visual appeal and encourage content creators to share more "long form" content, as per the report.

Besides news, Musk wants X to be like a super app, similar to WeChat in China. On July 24, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino announced that Twitter would become X, adds the report. It will not only be a social media platform for people to connect but also offer different services like audio, video, messaging, and even banking and payment services.

