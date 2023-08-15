Adani, Vi may face fines if they fail 5G minimum rollout rule

Adani, Vi may face fines if they fail 5G minimum rollout rule2 min read 15 Aug 2023, 10:29 PM IST
According to three DoT officials, the companies have taken the unified licence under which minimum rollout of 5G must be met within a year of getting airwaves, failing which the department will proceed with invoking a clause in the notice inviting applications, or NIA, that mandates penal action against the defaulting companies.
New Delhi: The department of telecommunications (DoT) is evaluating the possibility of imposing penalties against Vodafone Idea and Adani Data Networks, if they fail to meet rollout obligations set for rolling out 5G network in the first phase.
