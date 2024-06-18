Adobe Acrobat Reader will now allow users to generate and edit images. Here's how the new feature works
Adobe introduces generative AI features in Acrobat Reader to enhance user creativity and productivity. Users can now create and edit images in PDFs using text prompts. The update includes Edit Image and Generate Image features powered by Firefly AI.
Adobe is adding some new generative AI features to Acrobat reader in a bid to improve users' creativity and productivity while using digital documents. The company will now allow users to create and edit images in PDFs by just using text prompts.