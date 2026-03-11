Adobe adds AI assistant to Photoshop, upgrades Firefly with new generative tools

Adobe is adding a new AI assistant for Photoshop in beta for users on the web and its mobile apps. The company is also adding new AI features to its Firefly editor which is designed to execute complex edits simply by describing what they want.

Is Adobe's AI assistant available to all users? The new Adobe AI assistant for Photoshop is available in public beta for web and mobile apps. The tech giant is allowing its paid users unlimited generations with the new AI assistant till 9 April, while free users get 20 free generations.

Adobe has not yet clarified when the feature will be making its way to the desktop application.

What new features does the AI assistant in Photoshop bring? The new assistant acts as a built-in expert and allows users to simply type or use their voice on the mobile app to request edits like removing distractions, changing backgrounds, or refining lighting.

Interestingly, Adobe is giving users two distinct ways to interact with the assistant. Users can choose to have the AI apply the edits automatically, or ask it to guide them step-by-step so they can learn the manual process along the way.

Adobe is also introducing a new feature exclusively for Photoshop web called AI Markup. The feature can be found inside the contextual task bar and allows users to draw directly on specific areas of an image and attach a text prompt to control exactly where the AI generates changes.

Adobe says users can take advantage of its AI assistant to perform tasks like removing unwanted people or objects, changing colours and altering the lighting just by describing the changes they want.

Upgraded Firefly Image Editor: Alongside the Photoshop assistant, Adobe is also rolling out major updates to its Firefly Image Editor. With the new update, Firefly can shape composition, style and detail across AI-generated or uploaded images.

The Firefly image editor now includes abilities like:

Generative Fill: Add, replace, or refine elements with context-aware results.

Generative Remove: Quickly eliminate unwanted objects.

Generative Expand: Seamlessly adapt images to new sizes and aspect ratios.

Generative Upscale: Increase resolution and sharpen details.

Remove Background: Isolate subjects with a single click.

“With Firefly, you can create with your choice of more than 25 top AI models — including Adobe’s commercially safe models, Google’s Nano Banana 2, OpenAI’s Image Generation, Runway’s Gen-4.5 and Black Forest Labs’ Flux.2 [pro] — then seamlessly move into editing without breaking your creative flow,” Adobe said in a blog post.

You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in