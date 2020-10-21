Adobe adds more creative tools to products

We've seen it everywhere this year...Our mission to change the world through digital experiences has never been more relevant or meaningful. Content creation and consumption exploding across every device," he said. Narayen said the company is unleashing creativity with its Adobe Creative Cloud as documents become central to business continuity in today's remote work environment. In addition to new features like Neural Filters in Photoshop, the company released major updates to its flagship applications including Lightroom, Premiere Pro and Illustrator.