Adobe adds 2 new AI-backed features to Substance 3D design app. Here's how they work
Adobe introduces Text to Texture and Generative Background features in Substance 3D design software at Game Developers Conference, enabling artists to create photorealistic textures and design backgrounds using text prompts without leaving the app.
Adobe is harnessing the power of Firefly AI to add two new generative AI capabilities to its Substance 3D design software. The San Jose, California-based company said the new features, unveiled at the Game Developers Conference on Monday, are designed to give artists new ways to realise their vision without leaving the Substance app.