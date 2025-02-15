Adobe claims its Firefly AI is trained only on licensed content and integrates with Creative Cloud apps. New features include Scene to Image for creating professional images from 3D sketches, and tools for translating audio and video in over 20 languages. Pricing plans announced for users.

Adobe has rolled out its text-to-video generation feature on Firefly AI, positioning it against OpenAI's Sora and Google Veo AI models. The new AI model is available via the redesigned Firefly web app and is being positioned as the first “commercially safe AI video generation model". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new Generative Video model allows users to generate both text-to-video and image-to-video content. The text-to-video feature allows users to generate a video using only a text description, while the image-to-video feature allows users to reference an image along with the text prompt to create customised footage.

"Generate Video (beta), powered by the Firefly Video Model, empowers creative professionals with tools to generate video clips from a text prompt or image, use camera angles to control shots, create professional-quality images from 3D sketches, craft atmospheric elements and develop custom motion design elements." Adobe explained in a release about the new feature. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, the video generation model is capable of generating video up to 1080p for 5 seconds at 24 frames per second and takes about 90 seconds or more to create. Adobe says it is working on a lower-resolution model for high-speed iteration and a 4K model for production work.

Adobe Firefly

Unlike many other AI companies that have been sued for using copyrighted data, Adobe said it only trains Firefly on content it has permission to use, which includes Adobe Stock and public domain data. The company also noted that it does not use customer content to train its AI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adobe says Firefly is integrated with other Adobe Creative Cloud applications, including Photoshop, Premier Pro and Adobe Express, to enhance the seamless editing process.

The San Jose, California-based company also announced two other features for its paid users. First, Scene to Image allows users to create "professional-quality images" from 3D sketches, which Adobe says can be used to seamlessly render production-ready assets from 3D shapes.

Secondly, Translate Audio and Translate Video - as the name suggests - allow users to translate spoken dialogue into more than 20 languages. Adobe says its new tool allows creatives to quickly and easily translate video and audio, while matching the voice, tone, cadence and acoustics of the original content.. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adobe Firefly subscription plan pricing: Adobe has also announced a new Standard and Pro plan. The Standard plan allows users up 2,000 video/audio credits per month and 20 vidoe generations of 5 second 1080p. It is priced at ₹797.68/month or 7,986.24 for an year, inclusive of GST.