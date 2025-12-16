Adobe rolls out Firefly video editor with text-based precision edits: All you need to know

Adobe has updated its Firefly AI video generation app by adding support for prompt-based precise edits to videos, along with support for new third-party AI models. The Firefly video editor was introduced by Adobe in October this year, but in private beta. The company now says it is rolling out the AI-powered video editor to all users.

Precise edits in Adobe Firefly: Adobe is fixing a major issue with AI-generated videos, where you have an almost perfect clip but there are slight issues with the output that bug you. Until now, users would have had to regenerate the entire clip and lose most of what they liked as well. However, with its new feature, Adobe is allowing users to edit videos using prompt-based controls, which lets them keep the good parts and surgically remove the bad portions.

“You can now generate a video in Firefly and then make precision refinements using text editing with Runway’s Aleph model, using specific instructions,” the company explained in a blog post.

Adobe says users can give its AI commands like “Remove the person on the left side of the frame,” “Replace the background with a clean studio backdrop,” and “Change the sky to overcast and lower the contrast.”

Firefly will be able to make those precise edits to the existing clip, and users will also have the option to refine the clip further by adding sound effects or music tracks. They can also continue making changes to the video in the Firefly video editor or even in Premiere on desktop.

The company is also giving users more control over how the camera moves in their scenes. Users will now be able to upload their start-frame image along with a reference video showing the camera motion they want to create.

View full Image Adobe AI video editor

“Together, Prompt to Edit and camera motion reference can save you hours of trial and error, let you preserve your ‘one great take,’ and give you more ways to apply your creative style to every shot.”

New models in Firefly: Adobe has announced that it is also adding support for third-party AI models in the Firefly video editor, including Black Forest Labs’ FLUX.2 and Topaz Astra.

The Topaz Astra model, Adobe says, will be available in Firefly Boards and will allow users to boost low-resolution clips and make them sharp enough for YouTube feeds.