OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Adoption of hybrid cloud in BFSI to grow 39% in 5 years: Nutanix report

Adoption of hybrid cloud in BFSI to grow 39% in 5 years: Nutanix report

There are three models under cloud computing: in public cloud, business applications run completely in a third-party data centre; in private cloud, individual companies operate their own data centres; and in hybrid cloud, they use a mix of the two. Photo: iStock
There are three models under cloud computing: in public cloud, business applications run completely in a third-party data centre; in private cloud, individual companies operate their own data centres; and in hybrid cloud, they use a mix of the two. Photo: iStock
 2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2021, 10:30 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The financial services sector’s top motivations for modernising its IT infrastructure are to gain greater control of IT resource usage (59%), and to gain the speed (58%) and flexibility (55%) needed to meet business requirements

BENGALURU: Hybrid cloud is the only IT model showing positive growth among financial companies, and is expected to grow 39% in 5 years, according to Nutanix’s third annual Enterprise Cloud Index report for financial services.

The findings point to a digital transformation within the industry, with half of the respondents reporting that covid-19 led them to increase their investment in hybrid cloud.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Also Read | The churn is on at the Kota factory

In addition, 43% of financial services companies plan to increase their investment in private cloud over the next year, underscoring the fact that private cloud adoption is crucial to creating a modern hybrid cloud.

“India’s BFSI (banking, financial services & insurance) sector is tackling a growing number of challenges as digital technologies, digital startups and changing customer expectations force the industry to adapt and respond," said Balakrishnan Anantharaman, managing director, Sales - India, Nutanix. “Despite these challenges, we are witnessing the sector implement various initiatives designed to take advantage of today’s digital economy."

Recently, Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited (FGILI) used a combination of private and public cloud capabilities through Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS, which enabled the company to support 30% year-on-year growth, Anantharaman said.

The financial services sector’s top motivations for modernising its IT infrastructure are to gain greater control of IT resource usage (59%), and to gain the speed (58%) and flexibility (55%) needed to meet business requirements.

About 62% of financial services companies ranked security, privacy, and compliance as top concerns when running applications within public cloud solutions. Respondents were less concerned with public cloud capacity (30%), indicating that while public cloud has the capabilities to support IT infrastructures, the security of sensitive data is non-negotiable, and organisations are looking for alternative solutions.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

More than a third of financial services respondents (36%) said they are short on skills needed to manage mixed private/public cloud environments, while 34% said they lacked expertise in cloud-native technologies and containers, including Kubernetes. These issues have contributed to organizational struggles to fully adopt hybrid cloud.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout