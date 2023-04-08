Twitter has started removing the legacy blue check marks and is instead introducing affiliate badges. These affiliate badges will appear alongside an account's verified checkmark. Primary purpose of the badges is to point out at the parent account of the user.

Recently, T(w)itter Daily News pointed out that the feature has started rolling out and can already be seen for former US President Barack Obama’s account. Replying to the tweet, Elon Musk said that “This will be great for reducing impersonation risk."

This will be great for reducing impersonation risk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 7, 2023

April 1 was the deadline for companies and individuals to pay for verification check marks for their accounts. Failing to do so, Twitter will remove their Blue check mark. Days after, some users still continue to see blue check marks for their accounts, but they are expected to be removed soon.

Twitter Blue subscription costs $8 per month for individual users; ₹900 for mobile and ₹650 for web in India. While for organisations, the 'Verified for Organisations' starts at $1000 per month.

Twitter recently introduced a gold check-mark for companies and brands and has shifted government accounts to a grey check-mark. A subscription to the social network's new Twitter Verified Organizations program in the US will be the only way to keep a gold or grey check-mark badge. The subscription will cost $1,000/month (plus tax) and $50/month (plus tax) for each additional affiliate subaccount.

Meanwhile, Twitter's 'Twitter Verified' account, followed by 4.2 million accounts, unfollowed approximately 420,000 legacy verified accounts. The move comes as Twitter removes checkmarks for those who still had them but were not subscribed to Twitter Blue.