Affiliate badges on Twitter will be great for reducing impersonation risk, Musk says1 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 10:55 AM IST
- Affiliate badges appear alongside an account's verified checkmark on Twitter. Primary purpose of the badges is to point out at the parent account of the user.
Twitter has started removing the legacy blue check marks and is instead introducing affiliate badges. These affiliate badges will appear alongside an account's verified checkmark. Primary purpose of the badges is to point out at the parent account of the user.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×