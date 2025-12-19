After Android QPR2, Google reportedly rolls out small bug fix update for Pixel 8,9 and 10

Tech giant Google seems to be quietly pushing out an additional system update for Pixel smartphones in December, just weeks after the wider Android 16 QPR2 rollout and the December Pixel Drop. Unlike the usual monthly patches, this update is small in size and limited in reach, indicating it is designed to address specific bugs rather than add new features.

Small update spotted by Pixel users Reports of the update first surfaced on Reddit, where users of the Pixel 8, Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 series said they received an unexpected over-the-air update after already installing the main December release. The file size is said to be around 25MB, reinforcing the idea that this is a targeted hotfix.

Most sightings so far have come from the United States, though a handful of users in the UK have also confirmed receiving the update. The rollout does not appear to be universal, and many Pixel owners have yet to see it on their devices.

No official word from Google yet Google has not published an official changelog or made factory images and OTA files available for this build. Its Pixel firmware download pages still only list the original December update, leaving some uncertainty around availability and supported models. It is also unclear whether older devices, such as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series, will receive the fix.

Verizon suggests what the update fixes Some clarity has come from Verizon, which has shared details of the update for Pixel 8 through Pixel 10 models. Identified as build BP4A.251205.006.E1, the patch reportedly fixes faster than normal battery drain, intermittent touch responsiveness issues on the Pixel 10, and problems accessing locally cached content such as offline media or maps after upgrading directly from Android 14 or earlier versions to Android 16.

A busy month for Pixel owners? The extra update caps off an already active December for Pixel users, following the December Pixel Drop and the standard monthly security and bug fix release. While the new OTA does not introduce new features, it appears to focus on resolving critical issues for a limited set of users. For now, Google has yet to confirm whether the update will expand to more regions or devices.