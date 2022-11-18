After Apple and Samsung, these smartphone brands may remove in-box chargers

In a related news, after the European Union, now India intends to have a common charger for all smart devices. The Union government of India had initially set up an inter-ministerial task force to allow discussions over this issue and it is agreed to mandate USB-C on all smart devices. Rohit Kumar Singh, Consumer Affairs Secretary, said, “India will shift to a USB type C charging port for all smart devices after stakeholders reached a consensus at a meeting of an inter-ministerial task force setup by the Union government." “During the meeting, a broad consensus emerged among stakeholders on adoption of USB Type-C as a charging port for electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops etc. Further, it was deliberated that a different charging port may be adopted for feature phones," added Singh.