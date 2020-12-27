After Apple, Huawei may launch laptop powered by ARM-based chipset

After Apple, Huawei may launch laptop powered by ARM-based chipset1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2020, 09:22 PM IST
- The upcoming laptop may be powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 990 chipset
- The new chipset might also provide 5G connectivity
After Apple revealed its ARM-based chipsets with the latest line-up of Macbooks, it seems like other manufacturers are also bracing for a technological revolution in the PC and laptop segment. Huawei might soon launch its own range of laptops with their ARM-based HiSilicon chipset.
A recent leak, by a tipster on Weibo (via Gsmarena), shared some pictures and details about the new laptop that Huawei is working on. Going by the leaks, we can be certain that the upcoming machine will be powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 990 chipset. The processor of the variant shared on the social media platform comes with 8GB RAM and 512GB of SSD.
The laptop in question will sport a 14-inch 1080p display. It is expected to come with a name tag Qingyun L410. The leakster claims that the laptop will run Linux Deepin OS 20 out of the box but it may later be transitioned to HarmonyOS. In terms of connectivity, considering that the chipset comes with an integrated 5G modem, the laptop might also get the support.
The new laptop is expected to be priced under the MateBook 14. Ialso the possibility of the device supporting 5G connectivity given that the SoC itself features an integrated 5G modem. In terms of availability, there is no official confirmation and the company is most likely to introduce it in China.
