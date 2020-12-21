Earlier this month, a Brazilian regulatory filing for the upcoming Galaxy S21 series showed that the South Korean company won’t be offering a charger brick with its smartphones. Now, there are more clues for the same

The Apple iPhone 12 series launch set a new precedence in the smartphone industry. Many manufacturers were quick to mock the iPhone manufacturer to skip providing a charging brick with its phones. Samsung was one of the first companies to do so. However, the company’s comment on Apple’s move may not age well as it might follow suit and skip providing a charging brick with its upcoming flagship Galaxy smartphones.

The Apple iPhone 12 series launch set a new precedence in the smartphone industry. Many manufacturers were quick to mock the iPhone manufacturer to skip providing a charging brick with its phones. Samsung was one of the first companies to do so. However, the company’s comment on Apple’s move may not age well as it might follow suit and skip providing a charging brick with its upcoming flagship Galaxy smartphones.

After the iPhone 12 launch earlier this year, Samsung mocked the company for not providing a charging brick in the box. The post is now absent from Samsung's timeline. The deleted post, as reported by HT Tech, read, “Our Galaxy phone can provide you with everything you need from the basic charger to the best camera, battery performance and memory."

Apple had claimed that they excluded the charger from the box due to environmental reasons. The company claimed that excluding the brick will not only reduce e-waste in the form of an excess of charging bricks but also increase the carrying capacity of current containers as the box not comes with a considerably slim profile.

If Samsung decides to do the same, a similar justification can be expected from the South Korean company. It will be interesting to see what the company plans to do with its non-flagship smartphones that occupy a bulk of the market share in countries like I