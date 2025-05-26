After Apple, Samsung could be hit by 25% US import tariff on Galaxy devices: Report

Samsung Galaxy smartphones could face a dramatic price surge in the United States, with estimates suggesting a rise of up to 40 per cent if proposed tariffs on foreign-manufactured phones come into effect.

Reportedly, the potential increase stems from a recent announcement by former US President Donald Trump, who confirmed that a 25 per cent tariff would apply not only to Apple but to "anybody" selling phones built abroad and sold in the American market. This clarification came days after an initial statement that seemed to target Apple exclusively.

With the proposed deadline for implementation approaching towards the end of June, concerns are mounting within the industry. According to a report from South Korean publication FNNews, Samsung’s Galaxy devices are particularly vulnerable due to the company’s complete lack of manufacturing facilities in the US. Most of Samsung’s smartphone production is currently based in Vietnam and other international locations.

The report warns that the flagship Galaxy line, including the soon-to-be-launched Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, may become significantly more expensive for US consumers if the tariffs are imposed. Prices could rise by between 30 and 40 per cent, potentially pushing the Fold 7’s price tag to as much as $2,500 — a considerable jump from its predecessor.

An “emergency” has reportedly been declared within parts of the South Korean tech industry, with the American smartphone market — especially the premium segment — being one of the most critical for Samsung. Any substantial price increase could threaten the company’s competitiveness against domestic players like Apple.

While the prospect of tariffs has prompted anxiety, there is still uncertainty around whether the measures will be enacted. In the past, similar tariffs were delayed, softened, or withdrawn altogether — leaving room for the possibility that the same could occur this time.