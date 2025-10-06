After Arattai’s success, Zoho expands workspace with Vani: Key features, how it works and top FAQs explained

After the immense popularity of Arattai, India’s homegrown software maker Zoho Corporation unveiled Vani, a new intelligent visual collaboration platform designed to help modern teams turn ideas into action, on October 1, 2025. Launched as a new brand under Zoho, Vani reimagines how distributed teams visualise, collaborate, and execute work in one shared space, just like how Google Workspace works.

What is Vani? Vani is Zoho’s latest addition to its growing suite of workplace productivity tools. Unlike traditional collaboration software that focuses mainly on chat or document sharing, Vani centres on visual thinking. The platform noted in its blog post that it provides a digital canvas where teams can brainstorm, map ideas, sketch workflows, and execute plans—all in a single environment.

Built for hybrid and remote teams, Vani helps users visualise ideas through tools like whiteboards, diagrams, mind maps, and sticky notes, while enabling teamwork through integrated video calls, contextual comments, and asynchronous collaboration.

What does Vani offer? According to Zoho, modern workplaces often struggle because ideas remain abstract or scattered across tools. Research supports this: over 60 per cent of Gen X and Millennials report they collaborate better through visuals like diagrams and videos rather than words alone.

Vani addresses this communication gap by turning thoughts into clear, shared visuals, making teamwork more efficient and reducing the cognitive load that often slows decision-making.

Key features of Vani 1. Visualise ideas clearly Vani’s infinite whiteboard lets users brainstorm without limits. Teams can create mind maps, flowcharts, sketches, and diagrams that evolve in real time. Its AI tools can even generate visual elements such as flowcharts or mind maps instantly, helping users overcome blank-canvas blocks.

2. Collaborate seamlessly Collaboration lies at the heart of Vani. Teams can work together in real time or asynchronously using features like built-in video meetings, contextual comments, voice notes, and emoji reactions. Its Flow feature captures the journey of ideas, allowing teammates across time zones to revisit discussions and contribute at their own pace.

3. Execute without switching tools Unlike most collaboration apps that stop at brainstorming, Vani enables teams to take ideas straight into execution. Users can create DB tables, build workflows, and track deliverables within the same space.

Prebuilt templates and kits help teams launch faster, while integrations with Zoho and other third-party tools ensure continuity.

Who can use Vani? Marketing teams can plan campaigns, cluster ideas, and design customer journeys collaboratively.

Product teams can visualise roadmaps, compare features, and align priorities without lengthy documents.

Design teams can build moodboards, sketch wireframes, and run live critiques.

Engineering teams can map system flows, plan sprints, and visualise dependencies.

Sales teams can co-create proposals and share live feedback with clients. Each team can organise projects within Spaces (shared folders) and Zones (individual canvases), turning collaboration into a structured yet flexible process.

The role of AI in Vani Artificial intelligence is integrated across Vani’s workflow. It helps teams visualise faster, summarise discussions, and automate next steps. Whether generating diagrams, condensing meeting notes, or simplifying tasks, Vani AI acts as a silent collaborator that enhances productivity and alignment.

Why Vani stands out Vani differentiates itself by uniting brainstorming, collaboration, and execution in one flow—something most tools treat as separate stages. It aims to help teams see their ideas, shape them collectively, and move seamlessly into action.

Zoho describes this as a new rhythm for teamwork: “Visualise. Collaborate. Execute.” The company believes this approach can transform how global, hybrid teams communicate and create together.