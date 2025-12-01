After Australia, here is a list of countries considering TikTok and Instagram bans for teens

Australia is preparing to introduce one of the most sweeping youth safety measures in the digital world, becoming the first democratic nation to ban under-16s from using major social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. The move, which has attracted global attention, is set to take effect on 10 December and could pave the way for similar crackdowns in other countries.

What are the penalties for tech firms? Under the new law, platforms will be required to block users below the age of 16. Companies that fail to comply face fines of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars. The legislation arrives amid growing international concerns about the harms of digital platforms, including cyberbullying and addictive design features.

Global leaders support the decision Governments from Europe to Asia and South America are closely studying the Australian rollout. Digital policymakers in Denmark, Brazil, Indonesia and Malaysia have already signalled intentions to pursue stricter age-based controls. Spain, New Zealand and Singapore have also expressed interest in adopting similar approaches.

Danish digital affairs minister Caroline Stage Olsen said she welcomed the boldness of the move, calling it an important step at a time when young people are increasingly shaped by online life.

Economic stakes for big tech Teens form a significant share of global social media use, and the platforms rely heavily on advertising revenues. Analysts estimate that the sector will generate more than 245 billion US dollars in 2025. Reducing access for younger users could affect the financial models of companies such as Meta, Snap and TikTok.

Tech firms warn of risks Several major platforms have accepted the ruling but warn that the restrictions may be difficult to enforce and could push young people towards less regulated online spaces. Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, argues that parental tools and education are more effective than bans. TikTok and Snap have raised similar concerns.

How the ban gained momentum The political push began after South Australia’s premier, Peter Malinauskas, was urged by his wife to address the growing influence of smartphones on children. Her concerns were prompted by Jonathan Haidt’s widely discussed book The Anxious Generation, which explores links between social media and mental health. Following a short period of intense debate, Australia’s federal government fast-tracked legislation in late 2024.

Parents who have lost children to cyberbullying played a key role in pressing for reform. Among them is Emma Mason, a children’s lawyer whose daughter Tilly died by suicide in 2022 after sustained online harassment. Mason has since campaigned internationally, urging world leaders to adopt stronger protections for minors.

Concerns from advocacy groups Campaign groups warn that stricter age limits may have unintended effects. Amnesty International Australia’s Nikita White said LGBTQ young people in particular rely on online spaces for support and connection, adding that a blanket ban risks cutting off vital lifelines.

Youth advocates also argue that harmful content is the core issue rather than access alone. Sixteen-year-old Patrick Jones of UrVoice Australia has questioned whether the law tackles the root problem, saying, “It is the content that is the problem, not our access to that content.”

Testimony from inside Meta Arturo Béjar, a former engineering director at Meta who later consulted for Instagram, has backed government intervention. Béjar shared internal research with Meta executives showing that one in eight under-sixteens on Instagram had received unwanted sexual advances in a single week. He later testified to the United States Senate that Meta had not taken sufficient action to protect young users.

“When a company will not do what is needed, it is really the government’s job to protect our kids,” Béjar said.

Countries backing Australia include Denmark, Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia, Spain, New Zealand and Singapore Brazil will soon require under-sixteen users to link their social media accounts to a legal guardian. Malaysia plans to introduce a similar ban next year, while Indonesia will require parental approval for users under eighteen. Indonesian communications minister Meutya Hafid said her country had “learned a great deal from Australia”.

Spain, New Zealand and Singapore have also indicated they are considering introducing minimum-age laws. Denmark is moving towards a national ban for under-fifteens, with exceptions for thirteen and fourteen-year-olds who have parental consent. Stage Olsen has said her ambition is eventually to see broader European rules adopted across the EU.