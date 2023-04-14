Europe's privacy watchdog European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has set up a task force on OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot. The move comes weeks after the conversational chatbot was banned in Italy. Discussion on ChatGPT began after a request from Spain earlier this week.

While talking about the task force, EDPB said, "The EDPB members discussed the recent enforcement action undertaken by the Italian data protection authority against OpenAI about the Chat GPT service."

It added, "The EDPB decided to launch a dedicated task force to foster cooperation and to exchange information on possible enforcement actions conducted by data protection authorities."

However, there seemed to be a silver lining for OpenAI with reports suggesting the chatbot but form general policies that are ‘transparent’. New agency Reuters quoted an unnamed national watchdog as saying EDPB countries were trying to align their policy positions on ChatGPT but it would take time.

The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) is an autonomous entity responsible for supervising data protection regulations within the European Union. It consists of national data protection authorities and watchdogs from different European countries.

Earlier this month, Italy became the first country in the world to ban ChatGPT. The country accused OpenAI of stealing the data of users in the country. The Italian authorities also said that ChatGPT does not have an age-verification system in place to prevent minors from being exposed to illicit material.

Later on, the German data protection commissioner also said that the chatbot may face a similar ban in the country.

ChatGPT was released by Microsoft-backed OpenAI in November last year. The chatbot possesses humanlike abilities in many aspects, it can compose a poem, write a code and even give solutions to the biggest ethical dilemmas of life with just an input.

Since the launch of ChatGPT, there a race in the artificial intelligence segment has started between Microsoft and Google. Meanwhile, OpenAI had released its latest iteration of the language model powering ChatGPT called GPT-4. The language model is supposed to be much more creative, reliable and nuanced at ascertaining instructions than its predecessor.