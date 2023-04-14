After ban in Italy, this European agency creates ChatGPT taskforce2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 08:33 PM IST
Weeks after ban in Italy, European Data Protection Board has setup a taskforce on ChatGPT
Europe's privacy watchdog European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has set up a task force on OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot. The move comes weeks after the conversational chatbot was banned in Italy. Discussion on ChatGPT began after a request from Spain earlier this week.
