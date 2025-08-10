After ChatGPT, GPT-5 is coming to your iPhones next: Release date, features and more

OpenAI's GPT-5 update launched, replacing GPT-4o in ChatGPT and set to roll out on Apple devices with iOS 26. It enhances Siri's capabilities and offers improved writing tools and visual intelligence features. The model promises better reasoning, accuracy, and fewer hallucinations.

Aman Gupta
Updated10 Aug 2025, 11:33 AM IST
iOS 26 is all set to bring GPT-5 to Apple devices
iOS 26 is all set to bring GPT-5 to Apple devices

OpenAI launched its GPT-5 update on Thursday with the promise of huge improvements over the existing GPT and reasoning models. The new model has already replaced GPT-4o as the default model on ChatGPT, and it is all set to arrive on iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices with the onset of Apple's upcoming iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26, as per a 9to5Mac report.

Notably, Apple already uses ChatGPT in its Siri voice assistant to handle more complex requests and provide detailed information. Just like the ChatGPT app, GPT-4o had been the standard model that Siri directed user requests to, but with GPT-5 taking over the AI chatbot, all such requests will soon go through the new model.

You may be interested in

IPhone 17e

IPhone 17e

  • CheckBlack and White
  • Check8GB RAM
  • Check128GB Storage

₹69900

Check Details

Apple iPhone 17 Air

Apple iPhone 17 Air

  • Check8 GB / 12GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256GB / 512GB Storage
  • Check6.6 inch Display Size

₹79990

Check Details

Apple iPhone 17 Pro

Apple iPhone 17 Pro

  • CheckBlack Titanium
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage

₹149990

Check Details

Apple IPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple IPhone 17 Pro Max

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
  • Check6.9 inch Display Size

₹164990

Check Details

Discount

6% OFF

Apple IPhone 16E 512GB

Apple IPhone 16E 512GB

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹84100

₹89900

Get This

Discount

11% OFF

Apple IPhone 16E 256GB

Apple IPhone 16E 256GB

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹70800

₹79900

Get This

Discount

11% OFF

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹53600

₹59900

Get This

Discount

7% OFF

Apple IPhone 16 Pro

Apple IPhone 16 Pro

  • CheckBlack Titanium
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹111900

₹119900

Get This

Apple IPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple IPhone 15 Pro Max

  • CheckBlack Titanium
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹134899

Get This

Find more mobilesArrow Icon

If the report is to be believed, GPT-5 could be rolling out to Apple devices as early as next month. This seems likely given that Apple will also be launching its iPhone 17 series in early September, which is usually followed by the rollout of new iOS updates.

GPT-5 features in Apple Intelligence:

GPT-5 will continue to perform the tasks its predecessor handled in Apple Intelligence. Here's a list of where iPhone users will be able to access GPT-5 on their devices:

1) Answering questions on Siri:

As stated earlier, Siri directs more complex queries to ChatGPT. This also includes requests related to photos and documents.

2) Writing tools:

iPhone users will be able to use GPT-5 to proofread, rewrite, or summarize text through a number of Apple and third-party apps. This includes the Notes, Messages, Mail, and Pages apps.

3) Visual Intelligence:

Apple users will now be able to use GPT-5 in Visual Intelligence to leverage their phone's camera in order to gather information about their surroundings.

What's new with GPT-5?

Compared to previous models, OpenAI says GPT-5 comes with marked improvements in areas like coding, writing, reasoning, accuracy, health-related questions, and more. The new model is also said to have fewer hallucinations (making stuff up) while being less sycophantic (overly agreeable with the user).

GPT-5 also includes an Efficient model and a GPT-5 Thinking model, and unlike in the past—where users had to choose which model to use based on their request—ChatGPT now directly taps into the required model using a real-time router.

While it's not yet clear how this mechanism will work on Apple devices, it is likely that GPT-5's reasoning abilities could also be used in Apple Intelligence.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsAfter ChatGPT, GPT-5 is coming to your iPhones next: Release date, features and more
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.