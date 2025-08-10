After ChatGPT, GPT-5 is coming to your iPhones next: Release date, features and more

OpenAI launched its GPT-5 update on Thursday with the promise of huge improvements over the existing GPT and reasoning models. The new model has already replaced GPT-4o as the default model on ChatGPT, and it is all set to arrive on iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices with the onset of Apple's upcoming iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26, as per a 9to5Mac report.

Advertisement

Notably, Apple already uses ChatGPT in its Siri voice assistant to handle more complex requests and provide detailed information. Just like the ChatGPT app, GPT-4o had been the standard model that Siri directed user requests to, but with GPT-5 taking over the AI chatbot, all such requests will soon go through the new model.

If the report is to be believed, GPT-5 could be rolling out to Apple devices as early as next month. This seems likely given that Apple will also be launching its iPhone 17 series in early September, which is usually followed by the rollout of new iOS updates.

GPT-5 features in Apple Intelligence: GPT-5 will continue to perform the tasks its predecessor handled in Apple Intelligence. Here's a list of where iPhone users will be able to access GPT-5 on their devices:

Advertisement

1) Answering questions on Siri: As stated earlier, Siri directs more complex queries to ChatGPT. This also includes requests related to photos and documents.

2) Writing tools: iPhone users will be able to use GPT-5 to proofread, rewrite, or summarize text through a number of Apple and third-party apps. This includes the Notes, Messages, Mail, and Pages apps.

3) Visual Intelligence: Apple users will now be able to use GPT-5 in Visual Intelligence to leverage their phone's camera in order to gather information about their surroundings.

What's new with GPT-5? Compared to previous models, OpenAI says GPT-5 comes with marked improvements in areas like coding, writing, reasoning, accuracy, health-related questions, and more. The new model is also said to have fewer hallucinations (making stuff up) while being less sycophantic (overly agreeable with the user).

Advertisement

GPT-5 also includes an Efficient model and a GPT-5 Thinking model, and unlike in the past—where users had to choose which model to use based on their request—ChatGPT now directly taps into the required model using a real-time router.

While it's not yet clear how this mechanism will work on Apple devices, it is likely that GPT-5's reasoning abilities could also be used in Apple Intelligence.