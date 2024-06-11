After ChatGPT, is Gemini coming to iPhones next? Top Apple Executive says ‘look forward to integrating…’
At WWDC 2024, Apple revealed integration of generative AI with Apple Intelligence and ChatGPT. Craig Federighi hinted at potential inclusion of Google's Gemini AI models in future iPhone updates.
Apple introduced the latest versions of its operating system for iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Vision Pro and Apple Watch on Monday at the WWDC 2024 event. As expected AI was a major attraction at the event with the Cupertino based tech giant announcing its foray into generative AI with Apple Intelligence while announcing the integration with ChatGPT across its various operating systems.