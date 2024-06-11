At WWDC 2024, Apple revealed integration of generative AI with Apple Intelligence and ChatGPT. Craig Federighi hinted at potential inclusion of Google's Gemini AI models in future iPhone updates.

Apple introduced the latest versions of its operating system for iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Vision Pro and Apple Watch on Monday at the WWDC 2024 event. As expected AI was a major attraction at the event with the Cupertino based tech giant announcing its foray into generative AI with Apple Intelligence while announcing the integration with ChatGPT across its various operating systems. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ahead of this year's WWDC, many reports had suggested that Apple was trying to iron out a deal with Google for bringing Gemini's generative AI features to iPhones. However, it seems like OpenAI beat its rival to the punch and Apple finally decided to use ChatGPT for improving many AI features in iOS 18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi has now revealed that the tech giant may also look to bring Google's Gemini AI models to iPhones in the future. Spea

In an interaction during WWDC 2024, Federighi stated, “We think ultimately people are going to have a preference perhaps for certain models that they want to use, maybe one that’s great for creative writing or one that they prefer for coding. And so we want to enable users ultimately to bring a model of their choice."

“And so we may look forward to doing integrations with different models like Google Gemini in the future. I mean, nothing to announce right now, but that’s our direction." the top Apple executive added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ChatGPT integration in iPhones: Apple announced on Monday that it is bringing ChatGPT integration to Siri, meaning it will be able to get help from OpenAI's chatbot whenever necessary. However, users will be consulted before their requests are sent to ChatGPT, their IP addresses will be masked, and OpenAI will not be able to store any requests.

ChatGPT, powered by the latest GPT-4o model, will also be available in a range of Apple apps to generate images and improve the writing experience.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!