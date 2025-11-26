After ChatGPT, Microsoft’s Copilot will also leave WhatsApp next month: here's why

Microsoft has announced that its Copilot AI chatbot will be leaving WhatsApp from 15 January 2026, while noting that it is working to ensure a smooth transition for users and enable them to continue to use the chatbot on other platforms. The announcement by Microsoft comes shortly after OpenAI had also confirmed that ChatGPT would be leaving WhatsApp in January.

The chatbots are being forced to leave WhatsApp after Meta quietly updated its business API policy, which in essence banned all general-purpose AI chatbots on the platform except Meta AI.

Microsoft Copilot is leaving WhatsApp: Microsoft said that Copilot had been available on WhatsApp since late 2024 and that the company has been “incredibly proud of the impact it’s had.” The company clarified that Copilot is leaving WhatsApp due to the platform's recent policy effectively removing all LLM chatbots from 15 January.

“We’re working to ensure a smooth transition for users and enable their continued Copilot access on mobile, web, and PC,” Microsoft said in a blogpost.

Microsoft also said that Copilot conversations on WhatsApp are “unauthenticated” and hence users cannot transfer their chat history to other Copilot platforms.

“If you need to retain your conversations, please export them using WhatsApp’s export tools before January 15, 2026,” the company said.

Why is WhatsApp removing support for third-party chatbots? Meta officially claims that it is tightening the grip on third-party AI chatbots due to the additional load on its servers.

“Providers and developers of artificial intelligence or machine learning technologies, including but not limited to large language models, generative artificial intelligence platforms, general-purpose artificial intelligence assistants, or similar technologies as determined by Meta in its sole discretion (‘AI Providers’), are strictly prohibited from accessing or using the WhatsApp Business Solution, whether directly or indirectly,” the updated Meta policy reads.

However, with the removal of other AI chatbots on WhatsApp, Meta’s own AI chatbot will remain the only AI available on the platform, essentially resulting in more traffic to Meta AI. With the AI chatbot taking a larger space on WhatsApp over the last few years, the move could also be aimed at curbing the competition for Meta AI.

