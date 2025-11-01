After Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro, could Burgundy or Coffee be the new heroes of the iPhone 18 Pro lineup?

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 Pro lineup may debut in new Coffee, Burgundy, and Purple colours, marking a bold shift from the Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro. The models are expected to feature the A20 Pro chip, a C2 modem, and a variable aperture main camera, according to recent leaks.

AI-generated image of the alleged iPhone 18 Pro colour in coffee colour.
AI-generated image of the alleged iPhone 18 Pro colour in coffee colour.(Gemini AI)

After the Cosmic Orange colour of the iPhone Pro series, what is next for Apple? The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models may feature some new colours that users might not have expected, according to a tipster.

Three new iPhone 18 Pro colours on the horizon

A popular Weibo user, known as Instant Digital (spotted by MacRumors), has highlighted that Apple might introduce three new colours to the iPhone 18 Pro models. These are expected to be Coffee, purple and burgundy. It will be interesting to see the new line of colour as Apple has never made a Coffee colour iPhone before.

The current Pro variants lineup of the iPhone 17 series is available in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue and Silver colour variants.

To recall, the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone XR were launched in purple or lavender shades. However, Burgundy and Coffee colour could be a totally different approach after the Cosmic Orange colour iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, which became the hero of this year’s lineup.

It is likely that the coffee-coloured iPhone 18 Pro might resemble or potentially be a successor to the iPhone gold XS or the desert titanium colour variant of the iPhone 16 Pro.

Also Read | 10 Hidden iOS 26 features Apple didn’t tell you about — and why they matter

No Black variant again

Moreover, the leaks suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro may not feature a Black colour variant, just like the iPhone 17 Pro. The current Pro variants lineup of the iPhone 17 series is available in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue and Silver colour variants. This is the first time in Apple's history that the Black colour was missing from the Pro lineup.

Apple is expected to debut its iPhone 18 Pro lineup next year, powered by the new A20 Pro chipset. The upcoming models are also rumoured to include a C2 modem and a main camera with a variable aperture. The information comes from a Weibo post by Mobile Phone Chip Expert, a source known for its reliable insights into Apple’s silicon roadmap.

A20 chip and Foldable iPhone rumours

As per the report, the standard iPhone 18 will likely run on the A20 chip, while the more powerful A20 Pro may be exclusive to the iPhone 18 Pro series and Apple’s long-speculated foldable iPhone. The post, however, did not specify which processor might be featured in the expected iPhone 18e or a possible second-generation iPhone Air.

Also Read | Apple’s Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro Max turning pink? Here’s why
After Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro, could Burgundy or Coffee be the new heroes of the iPhone 18 Pro lineup?
